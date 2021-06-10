Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

