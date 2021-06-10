Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,792,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $71.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87.

