Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 13 0 2.76 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.36 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -86.12 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.25 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.95

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Vista Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.