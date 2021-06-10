Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

