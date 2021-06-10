Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $280,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.55. 85,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

