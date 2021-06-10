Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.