Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. comprises about 1.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.