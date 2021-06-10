Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VBFC opened at $46.40 on Monday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

