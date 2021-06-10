Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VBFC opened at $46.40 on Monday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.
Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.82%.
Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile
Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.
