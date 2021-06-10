VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

