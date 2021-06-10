Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

