Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.