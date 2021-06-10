Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,749 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

