Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,183. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

