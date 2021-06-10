Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,471 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

