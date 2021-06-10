Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

