Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

