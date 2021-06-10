Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,094 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.