Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,548 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in A10 Networks by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

