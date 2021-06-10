Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $45.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.43, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.