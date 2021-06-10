Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 5.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.26. 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 813,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

