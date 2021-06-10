Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.230-2.230 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.23 EPS.

VRNT opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

