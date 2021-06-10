Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERA stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.