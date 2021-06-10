Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

