Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

