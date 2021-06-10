Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 16,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.62.
VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.