Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 16,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $354,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

