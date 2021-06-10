Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 30,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,654,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,465,502 shares of company stock valued at $55,301,150. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

