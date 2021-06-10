Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall Sells 26,146 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VLDR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 7,719,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
