Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall Sells 26,146 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 7,719,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

