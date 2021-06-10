VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.64. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 23,364 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.