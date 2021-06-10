VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,871.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2,871.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00014036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00222233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00208618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.01377239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,200.97 or 1.00178611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,038 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.