Vantage Towers’ (VTWRF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

