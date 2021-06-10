Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 425,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $389.38. The stock had a trading volume of 293,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $389.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.