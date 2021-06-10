Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,582,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $6,476,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE stock opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $197.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.