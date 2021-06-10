Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $236.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,283. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

