Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.