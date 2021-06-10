Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

