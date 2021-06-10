Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 199,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

