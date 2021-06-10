Valneva SE’s (NASDAQ:VALN) Quiet Period To Expire on June 15th

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 15th. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

VALN opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

