Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 132,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.