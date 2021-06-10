Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.63. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 460.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

