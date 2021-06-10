Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report sales of $286.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $290.57 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

