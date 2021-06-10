USDK Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.71 million and $200.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

