UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.30

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $190,254.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00222499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00208926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.05 or 0.01367479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37,003.04 or 0.99795475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.