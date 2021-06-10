Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $2,022,947.10 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

URBN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,323. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,820.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.