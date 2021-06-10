Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,786.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.