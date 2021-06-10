Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

UE opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

