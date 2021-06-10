Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.12

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

