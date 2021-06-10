Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.11.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.