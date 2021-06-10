Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-0.260 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
