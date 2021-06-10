Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $170.00

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $165.06. Upstart shares last traded at $175.23, with a volume of 6,344 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

