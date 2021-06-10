UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $24.40. UP Fintech shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 91,153 shares.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.35 and a beta of 1.79.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

