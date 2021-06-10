Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.18.
NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.60 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.
