Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.18.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.60 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

